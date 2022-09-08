COLUMBUS - Our Hospice of South Central Indiana and Palliative Care welcomes new Medical Director, Leigh Anderson, MD.
Dr. Anderson is an Indiana native who received her Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at St. Vincent Hospital and her Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship also at Indiana University School of Medicine.
"Dr. Anderson joins Our Hospice and Palliative Care at a time when both service lines are experiencing significant growth as the number of patients that require specialized care and symptom management over the course of a serious illness has resulted in an increase of patients being cared for by our Hospice and Palliative teams,” Laura Leonard, President, said. “Our entire staff, patients and families have already been impressed by the leadership and expertise that Dr. Anderson has brought to our organization and we are excited to introduce her to our community.”
“As we welcome Dr. Anderson, it is also important that we thank Dr. Roy Goode for his long-standing leadership as the interim Medical Director. Dr. Goode has graciously filled the interim role twice, most recently since 2019. He has provided high-quality care to our patients and families; and leadership to our medical team for many years. He is a valuable asset and a wonderful physician; and we are thrilled he will continue to care for our patients on a part-time basis moving forward,” Leonard continued.
Dr. Anderson oversees the medical care delivered by physicians, nurse practitioners, and nurses, supported by home health aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to care for the people in southern Indiana. I truly believe Hospice and Palliative Care are under-utilized and my goal is to ensure high-quality care is available to all those who need it," Dr. Anderson said. "Hospice and Palliative Care is my passion and I’m excited to be leading the medical care at Our Hospice and Palliative Care as we strive to make every moment count.”
