COLUMBUS - Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is canceling Camp Eva, a half-day bereavement camp for children ages 5 to 12, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 18 at Columbus Youth Camp.
“In keeping with our priority of protecting the health and safety of the children and their families, we have made the disappointing decision to cancel Camp Eva due to the increased cases of Covid and increasing hospitalizations. Camp Eva is for children 5 to 12 and that is an age group that is not yet eligible for vaccinations. With the rise of the Delta variant, we are not willing to risk exposing these children and their families who have already suffered a loss of someone important to them,” said Laura Leonard, President of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
“Bereavement staff will be reaching out to those families who have already registered to offer a Zoom Celebration of Life option, as well as invite them to Transformers, our monthly grief group held via Zoom for children and families,” continued Leonard.
Our Hospice provides bereavement support to people of all ages and at all stages of grief.
Contact David Dopson at 812-314-8096 or wdopson@crh.org to find out about any of groups which are all currently meeting virtually:
• Beginning Again –for adults who have lost a loved one. Meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
• Wings for the Journey – for anyone who has lost a child (of any age). Meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
• Transformers – A child/family support group that meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
