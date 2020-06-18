STATEHOUSE — Local farmers and agricultural producers directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
According to State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), the initiative is providing $16 billion in direct relief payments for those in the agriculture industry experiencing income losses as a result of decreased demand for their products.
"Farming is one of the state's oldest professions and we want our rich agricultural heritage to continue," Frye said. "This assistance can help these critical contributors get through this unprecedented time."
State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) said to be eligible for assistance, producers of agricultural commodities must have experienced at least a 5% price decline or had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs. Eligible products include specialty and non-specialty crops, wool, livestock and dairy.
"Many small businesses have been impacted by this public health emergency, including our hardworking farmers," Lyness said. "They've provided food for our families for generations, and now they may need some help during this trying time."
Applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are open through Aug. 28 and available through the Farm Service Agency at local USDA Service Centers. For more information including eligibility requirements and finding local service centers, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
"Indiana's farmers grow a variety of products to feed Hoosiers and the nation," said State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville). "Farmers should consider this program as a way to help them recover from the losses they are experiencing."
Additionally, the USDA is supporting agricultural producers by purchasing $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat to be distributed to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits who serve those in need.
