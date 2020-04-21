GREENSBURG - Decatur County Parks and Recreation Superintendent Bob Barker has cancelled a number of summer entertainment staples as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's unfortunate we've got to do this, but I can't wait until the last minute to make these decisions," Barker said.
Due to the prohibitive restraints of social distancing during the COVID-19 threat, Barker and the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors feel it is best for the general health and safety of Decatur County residents to enact some closures.
Allen Memorial Swimming Pool will not open for the 2020 summer season.
"We've got to do what's right, and my board agrees that it's the best thing for us to just suspend operations at the pool," Barker said. "You just can't have swimming or swim lessons with masks and protect public health. This will allow the part-time help we've got lined up to find a different job for this summer. Until there's a vaccine or a major treatment for COVID-19, it's what we'll have to do."
Youth athletics, specifically boys and girls softball leagues, are cancelled as well.
"It's possible that we might have fall leagues, but I can't make that decision right now. We'll have to see how things are then," Barker said.
He said that all the tournaments that were scheduled have been cancelled because, "We don't want outside people coming in from other areas, and there are a lot that do. Lots of families with grandparents attend these and we just can't take the chance of risking their health. The board and I were sad to have to make these decisions, but if at a later time this year it looks possible that we can go ahead, we'll let everyone know."
The Rainbow Camp (three week camp function for special needs kids starting in June at the Decatur County Park) for the 2020 season is also suspended.
Barker asked the public for understanding in this period.
"We are on limited staff, but we're doing the best we can as far as mowing and trash removal," he said.
Barker said that all Decatur County playgrounds are officially closed until further notice, but people are welcome to walk through the park as long as they practice social distancing.
"We don't arrest people if they're using the trails or out to get some fresh air, as long as they use social distancing," he said.
He added that there will be no shelter rental for the parks this summer season, and that the basketball and skateboarding park are also closed.
"We can't have organized events at the park until the government officially reopens the state," he said.
Parker also mentioned the upside to the seemingly gloomy list of closures.
"The good thing about this is that we will be saving some money on wages and upkeep. Maybe we'll have some money to do some repairs and make some capital purchases," he said. "We are going ahead with the gym floor at the Parks Department building. It's a good time, since that building is closed, and we might even be able to add a second set of restrooms out at the ball diamonds. It's not what wanted, but we have to find a bright side to this."
