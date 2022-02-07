BROOKVILE - Lindsay Patterson has announced her candidacy for Indiana State Representative in District 55.
Patterson was born and raised in Brookvillle. She, her husband, and her two teenage boys live on their family farm in Franklin County.
Patterson has a Bachelor Degree in Business from Indiana University. She also has an Associate Degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Cincinnati.
In a news release, the candidate said she comes from a working class family and developed a strong work ethic at a young age.
She was gainfully employed by the time she was 12 years old and to this day has always gravitated towards vocations that allowed her to serve others, the release states.
She believes that the current makeup of the Indiana House is working well for Hoosiers, but sees opportunities for improvement.
The release states she will strive to preserve the programs that are improving lives and work with her fellow representatives to improve upon those that do not.
Patterson looks forward to meeting the citizens of the 55th District, listening to their concerns, and working hard as a voice for those interests in Indianapolis.
She is firm in her opposition to any masking or vaccination mandates placed upon the free citizens of Indiana.
She is pro-life and a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.
Patterson believes in fiscal responsibility because, she said, government should be held to the same standard she would hold for herself. She feels Indiana government should make intelligent choices with Hoosier tax dollars.
In the release she said she believes in giving a hand up to those who need it but will work to end the injustices of generational welfare.
The candidate can be reached at patterson4house55@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.