AURORA — Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, the Indiana State Police responded to a crash on U.S. 50 in Dearborn County that resulted in the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
The initial investigation by Troopers Matt Holley and Jacob Tolle, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, determined that a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Rodney G. Beach, 53, Aurora, was eastbound on US 50 near Sycamore Estates Drive in Aurora.
Beach’s vehicle struck Nicholas A. Crum, 31, Aurora, who was walking in the middle of the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason.
Crum sustained fatal injuries in the collision. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.
Beach, along with a witness, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Toxicology results are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
US 50 was closed in the area for approximately three hours for crash investigation.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Aurora Police Department, Aurora Fire and EMS, and Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.
Information provided by ISP
