COLUMBUS - U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) recently announced the opening of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge, including deadline for submission.
Prospective students need to register and submit their app by Nov. 1, 2021 to https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/student-registration/.
“The Congressional App Challenge has been a successful and innovative way to engage students with STEM education,” Pence said. “The Congressional App Challenge is a distinguished program that students across Indiana’s 6th District can participate in. I am pleased to be hosting a third consecutive challenge for Indiana’s 6th District and implore our brilliant students to submit an app before November 1st.”
The Congressional App Challenge was launched in 2016 by the House of Representatives.
In the first five years of the Congressional App Challenge, the program has yielded 1,134 App Challenges across 49 states. Thousands of functional apps have been created by over 25,000 students.
Last year, two students from Columbus North High School, Chaewon Lee and Tiffany Fu, won the Congressional App Challenge with their app titled ‘Math 4 Kids’.
For more information, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us/.
