VERSAILLES - Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Police began an investigation into a shooting that occurred at rural Ripley County residence that sent one victim to a Louisville hospital for treatment.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and deputies from the Ripley County Sheriff's Office responded to an address on W. CR 700 S. after receiving a report that a male had been shot at the residence.
Officer arrived and located a 24 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison before being transferred to a Louisville area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives has determined that an altercation at the residence led to the victim being shot. At this time, there have not been any arrests in this case and the investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police have been assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office and Ripley County EMS.
