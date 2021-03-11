INDIANAPOLIS - PK USA in Shelbyville recently became eligible to apply for benefits and services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program.
TAA is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and assists workers who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade.
Any worker laid off from PK USA, a manufacturer of automotive parts, on or after July 24, 2019, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before March 4, 2023, may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits.
TAA services and benefits include:
Training—pays 100% of all required training costs
Income support—up to 130 weeks of income-support payments
Job-search and relocation allowances—reimbursement of 90% of allowable costs to travel to a job-search activity or relocation for new employment
Wage subsidy—for workers age 50 and older up to $10,000
Health care tax credit—IRS tax credit of 72.5% of qualifying monthly health care premiums
For more information about the TAA program, please visit https://www.in.gov/dwd/taa/, call 317-385-1965 or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.