DEARBORN AND RIPLEY COUNTIES - On Friday, January 7, Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary received confirmation that the human remains recovered from a vehicle submerged in the Ohio River for nearly two decades belong to Stephanie Van Nguyen.
Nguyen and her two children disappeared in April 2002 in her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder. A renewed search led to the discovery of Nguyen's vehicle in the Ohio River near Lesko Park in Aurora, Indiana, in October 2021.
In April 2002, the Delhi Township Police Department began investigating the disappearance of Stephanie Van Nguyen, age 26, and her two children, Kristina, age 4, and John, age 3. Information gathered at the time indicated that Nguyen left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River. However, her vehicle was not located at the time.
Dive teams from the Hamilton County Police Association and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources with the assistance of Schaffers Towing worked to bring the vehicle to the surface. The vehicle was located at a depth of over 50 feet and was approximately 300 feet from the bank of the river.
After the vehicle was removed from the river, anthropologists from the University of Indianapolis assisted investigators in searching the vehicle for human remains. One bone, believed to be a human bone, was recovered from the vehicle and sent to a laboratory for further investigation.
The testing, which was completed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Laboratory, confirmed that the bone belonged to Stephanie Van Nguyen.
According to Coroner McCreary’s report, the fibula bone recovered on Oct. 18, 2021 contained mitochondrial DNA which provided the positive identification.
No other human remains were located within the vehicle, according to the report. The children will still be listed as an open missing persons case unless remains are found or the family files through the court to have them declared legally deceased.
The investigation is being conducted by Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and Delhi Township, Ohio Police Department with the assistance of numerous other agencies.
