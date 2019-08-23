Students enthusiastically wait in line for breakfast at Rosedale Elementary this school year, with participation nearly doubling over last year.
Many more are getting school lunches as well.
The reason? The school is participating in a USDA program called Community Eligibility Provision [CEP], in which qualifying schools in lower-income areas provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
For Lory Sciotto, who has four children at Rosedale, “It has been a relief financially but also it just lessens my workload in the morning. It’s one less thing I have to do” because she knows the kids will have breakfast at school.
Her children eat both meals at school, which saves the family quite a bit of money.
“It’s a wonderful program. It’s great for the community and very positive for people to know we can offer that to the kids,” said Sciotto, who also is a teaching assistant. “The kids love it. The line in here is crazy in the morning.”
Schools that participate in CEP no longer collect individual applications from households for free and reduced-price meals. Instead, information from other need-based programs, such as SNAP or TANF, is used to determine the level of funding schools receive for meal programs. The students are “directly certified.”
For a school to qualify, at least 40 percent of its students must be directly certified, and that number is different from the school’s percentage of students qualifying for free/reduced-cost lunches.
A district must cover any cost above federal reimbursement with non-federal funds, and the possibility of losing money through participation is a concern for some districts.
“Participation is voluntary, so local administrators decide whether CEP makes financial and practical sense for their schools,” according to the USDA website.
“A school or group of schools has to be at 62.5 percent directly certified for all meals served to be paid at the ‘free’ reimbursement rate,” said Adam Baker, Indiana Department of Education spokesman. “Schools may lose money from normal claiming if they are significantly less than the 62.5 percent.”
The program is available to schools participating in the national school lunch and breakfast programs.
Improved participation
On a recent Friday, Rosedale students eagerly went through a lunch line that included hot dogs, green beans, apple sauce, baked potato wedges, strawberries, brownies, milk and juice.
The CEP program has many benefits, said Jonella McClintock, food service director with Southwest Parke Community School Corp.
“We had a lot of kids that fell right at the cutoff for free/reduced. They made just a little bit too much money, and those were the families that were struggling,” McClintock said. “Now they can all eat” for free.
For some children, “This is the only meal they get,” she said.
Participation for breakfast has risen. Last year, it was closer to 100 students each morning; now, it is closer to 175, McClintock said. Lunch numbers also have improved. Rosedale used to serve about 190 school lunches, and now it’s about 230 or 240.
McClintock anticipates numbers will continue to improve; at the start of the year, children like to bring their brand new lunch boxes to school.
While CEP is a four-year program, schools can opt out at the end of each year — but not mid-year.
Montezuma Elementary also participates in the program, and this will be its third year.
Advantages of the program are that it “eliminates overt identification issues for students,” “improves nutrition to students at risk” and “increases breakfast and lunch participation,” according to the state Department of Education.
Disadvantages, according to IDOE, are potential financial issues for a school corporation when all meals aren’t fully reimbursed at the “free” meal rate.
Also, the school/food service office is not collecting applications that also determine a student’s economic status for textbook assistance; as a result, it may be harder to collect applications for textbook assistance.
CEP shows growth statewide
Statewide, the program has grown steadily since 2015, when when 24 school districts encompassing 191 school sites participated. In 2019, it grew to 76 school corporations encompassing 368 sites.
The number of sites is expected to grow again this year.
“One of the larger reasons we’ve seen for growth has to do with corporations that were once curious with the CEP program but wanted to see how it played out in other districts,” said Baker, IDOE spokesman. “They are now coming around.”
Other west central Indiana districts take part in CEP. Clay Community Schools has three Title 1 schools participating, East Side, Meridian and Forest Park elementary schools. This is the schools’ second year for the program.
Among the schools participating for the first time this year is Shakamak Elementary in Greene County. Last year, the school had about 390 students in grades K-6.
Tammy Street, Shakamak district food services director, said one reason the school is participating in CEP is because it has lost some enrollment to other schools.
“We’re trying to have an incentive to get people back,” she said.
The goal is to get more children eating meals, especially breakfast. “It helps kids when they eat breakfast. They study better and stay in their seats more,” Street said.
Similar to Rosedale, participation at breakfast has increased. “We are swamped,” Street said. Whereas the school used to serve 100 to 130, now it’s close to 170.
School lunch has grown to a certain extent, but not as much. In some cases that might be because “kids don’t like what we have,” she said.
One problem she’s encountered is that parents whose children take lunch to school expect free milk for the student, but unless the child eats a reimbursable school lunch, the milk must be purchased at 40 cents, Street said.
Vigo not in at this time
Concerns about non-reimbursed costs is why the Vigo County School Corp. has not pursued CEP, although the district has researched it, said Tom Lentes, food services director.
“It is a great program,” he said. But after reviewing the numbers, he has concerns about how much it would cost the district.
“Non-federal funds must cover any cost of providing free meals above the provided amount. This would leave a liability for not only the food service account but also the [district] operational fund. We will continue to research and learn how we might be able to make this program work at VCSC,” he said.
