DEARBORN - The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council will unveil it's new Project Hope mural on Wednesday, January 19. The event will take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm with light refreshments. An additional reception will be held from 4 to 5:30 pm.
The mural, located on the outside of the DHAC Gallery, 331 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg, pays homage to the changing lives of people who have struggled with chemical dependency issues.
Alumni of the Jail Chemical Addictions Program collaborated with Adam Gilliam to plan and implement the mural. The artwork depicts the understanding of life in the darkness of addiction and the stark contrasts for the beauty of life in recovery. This collaborative project was coordinated by Tisha Linzy, Director of JCAP and LeAnn Price, Director of Project Hope.
Project Hope commissioned Adam Gilliam for the mural project. His previous works include murals throughout Lawrenceburg.
Project Hope, established in 2020, blossomed after a discussion between JCAP Program Director Linzy and local ceramic artist LeAnn Price about ways the JCAP program alumni could make a positive impact on the community.
The mural is made possible through the generosity of the Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, Inc. a nonprofit organization comprised of supporters of the arts, with support from the Columbus Area Arts Council, the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Additional support was received from ArtsWave, Lawrenceburg Public Library District, Civista Bank Charitable Foundation, Dearborn County CASA, Arts Rental and 1Voice.
