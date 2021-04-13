INDIANAPOLIS — A bill regulating hospital relationships with their patients and communities inspired several amendments in the closing weeks of the 2021 session, with Indiana lawmakers attempting to amend Senate Bill 325 to ban “vaccine passports” and drug price transparency.
Several amendments were ruled not to be germane to the bill, including language that would have prohibited companies from asking about a customer’s vaccination status or using that information to restrict access in public areas.
Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, said the bill banned “vaccine passports,” or a system where residents must prove their COVID-19 vaccination status in order to safely attend events such as sporting events, concerts or live theater. Countries such Israel have implemented this system.
“This (COVID-19) vaccine is still under emergency use authorization,” said Barrett, a licensed physician who said he’d opted to take the vaccine. “The science is still pending.”
Barrett said he didn’t know how the bill would affect educational institutions, like the University of Notre Dame, which announced last week it would require its students to be vaccinated.
The amendment, along with another amendment on abortion clinic licensing, were ruled not to be germane and pulled from the floor Monday.
Several other amendments targeted drug pricing, including Rep. Terri Austin’s amendments to require drug manufacturers to submit their wholesale prices to the Indiana insurance commissioner.
“I know (we’re) hearing from our constituents that they can’t afford their prescription medication and that they’ve actually resorted to trying to (make) insulin in their homes,” Austin, D-Anderson, said. “I’m just asking for (manufacturers) to report – some states have gone so far to pass legislation that taxes the increases. We’re not doing that.”
Austin’s amendment for manufacturers passed as well as her amendment on rebate price transparency but another tackling the drug supply chain by requiring wholesaler reporting failed.
The underlying bill requires hospitals to continue disclosing prices even if federal standards change, requires public forums for nonprofit hospitals and that hospitals must disclose their ability to care for infants and mothers of high-risk births. Many of these provisions were amendments made in the House Public Health Committee.
Because of the many changes in the bill, House sponsor Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, said the bill would likely go to a conference committee between the chambers, where stakeholders could iron out details like Austin’s amendment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.