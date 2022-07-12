Sunday, July 10, a Wisconsin man led troopers on a pursuit through two counties before being taken into custody on multiple charges.
The incident began at approximately 8:45 a.m. when Master Trooper Gary Thalls observed a 2009 BMW passenger car traveling northbound on I-65 near the 51 mile marker in Jackson County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Trooper Thalls attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but the car accelerated in an attempt to elude him.
Senior Trooper Korry Clark observed the same vehicle traveling northbound near the 60 mile marker in southern Bartholomew County at speeds well in excess of 100 mph. Troopers observed that the registration plate on the vehicle was being intentionally concealed. Trp. Clark and Trp. Thalls both activated their emergency lights attempting to get the vehicle to stop.
The driver of the vehicle, Jacob G. Wroblewski, 21, Hales Corner, Wisconsin, fled from the troopers northbound on I-65 before exiting at the 64 mile marker and heading eastbound on CRoad 450 S. Wroblewski turned northbound on US 31 before soon entering Columbus.
With the assistance of the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle was stopped on US 31 (National Road) and 25th Street.
Wroblewski and the two passengers in his vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. Both of the passengers were soon released.
Wroblewski was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, Level 6 Felony, and reckless driving, Class A Misdemeanor.
He was incarcerated in the Bartholomew County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
Wroblewski may face additional charges and citations related to the incident.
