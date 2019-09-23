INDIANAPOLIS—Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared the week of Sept. 22-28 as Indiana Rail Safety Week with the goal of raising awareness of railroad crossing laws and trespassing on railroad property.
Indiana is currently ranked third nationally in railroad crossing collisions and last year, there were 150 within the state. As a result, 17 people were killed and another 54 were injured. There were also 12 deaths along with seven injuries related to trespassing on railroad property.
The Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, local law enforcement agencies and railroad companies will be partnering throughout this week to inform Hoosiers about the dangers of disregarding railroad crossing laws.
“Every three hours, a vehicle or person are hit by a train in the United States,” Jessica Feder, executive director of Indiana Operation Lifesaver, said. “We want the public to know how important it is to pay attention at railroad crossings and that trespassing on railroad tracks and property is dangerous and illegal.”
Indiana Operation Lifesaver will be involved in an event with Amtrak called Operation Clear Track.
Through this local law enforcement agencies will spread the word of railroad safety through public safety announcements, distributing information about safety throughout college campuses, setting up booths at festivals and events, leading social media campaigns, sending out messages on INDOT dynamic highway signs, participating in first responder training and placing operation lifesaver signs at repeat collision crossings.
“Our goal is to keep Hoosiers safe at crossings and near train tracks,” Feder said. “We encourage everyone to make safe decisions and pay attention at all railroad crossings and near railroad property. It could save your life!”
