Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8 in most areas of the U.S.
Most of us dread this time change because it feels like we are losing an hour of sleep. If you set your alarm for 6 a.m., you’ll have to rise at what was 5 a.m. even though the clock face says 6 a.m. We return to Standard Time the first Sunday in November (Nov. 1, 2020).
Which U.S. States Don’t Observe DST?
According to U.S. law, states can choose whether or not to observe DST. At present, Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii, plus a few other U.S. territories, are the only places in the U.S. that do not observe DST and stay on standard time all year long.
Indiana did not vote to observe DST until April 2006. Prior to that, some counties in the state observed it while others didn’t, which caused a lot of confusion, particularly since Indiana is split into two time zones already!
Do Other Countries Observe Daylight Saving Time?
At least 40 countries worldwide observe Daylight Saving Time, including most of Canada, though the majority of Saskatchewan and parts of northeastern British Columbia don’t participate. For obvious reasons, most countries near the equator don’t deviate from standard time.
Are You Saying It Correctly?
The correct phrasing is “Daylight Saving Time” (not “savings” with an s), meaning: a time for saving daylight!
DST: Love It or Hate It?
How you feel about Daylight Saving Time probably depends on whether you are an early riser or a night owl. Obviously, changing the number on a clock doesn’t actually add any time to our days. That point was eloquently made in this old joke:
When told the reason for daylight savings time the Old Indian said, "Only the government would believe that you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket."
However, adding an hour of daylight onto the end of the day, after most of us have gotten out of work, can feel like a gift after a long winter of dark evenings. As the warmer spring weather arrives, nothing could be nicer than having more time in the evening to enjoy it.
Is Benjamin Franklin To Blame?
Ben Franklin is often credited for inventing the idea of Daylight Saving Time, due to his tongue-in-cheek letter to the Journal of Paris in 1784. However, Franklin seemed to understand the point of view of the Old Indian in the joke above. Rather than changing the clocks, he simply advised us to change our schedules to better align with nature.
Will We Ever Do Away With DST?
Since Daylight Saving Time was introduced, lawmakers have, on occasion, seen fit to fiddle with it. This happened in the '70s, during the oil crisis, and again several years ago. Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time got longer, beginning in March and ending in November, instead of April and October, respectively. But it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere any time soon.
5 Tips to Help You Adjust
Get some sun! Allow sunlight into your room soon after you wake, to help “reset” your circadian rhythm.
Don’t drink caffeinated beverages after lunch.
Exercise in the morning, afternoon or early evening, but not close to bedtime.
Dim the lights indoors, an hour before bedtime. Make your bedroom as dark as possible.
Hit the hay early. During the days leading up to the time change, go to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier than usual, to help your body gradually adjust. If this isn’t possible, then make sure you don’t miss any sleep—no burning the midnight oil this week!
Remember, this is also a good time to change the batteries on your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
