COLUMBUS - The Bartholomew County Historical Society is excited to announce this year’s Reeves Festival will be part of its centennial celebration.
Reeves Festival Celebrates BCHS Centennial is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, at the Henry Breeding Farm in Edinburgh.
The 14th annual event will feature food trucks, spirits, and many activities for adults and children including animal interactions, corn shelling and grinding, steam engine rides, spinning and weaving. The South Central Indiana Master Gardeners Association will offer tours of the extensive gardens at the farm. A fireworks display will take place Saturday evening beginning at dusk.
Music will be provided by The Tiptonians, performing pop and alternative rock. Pulling inspiration from the likes of Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, and Coldplay, the Tiptonians perform original renditions of hit cover songs. The Banister Family Bluegrass Band brings a unique sound to bluegrass, gospel and traditional country with powerful lead vocals, tight harmonies and strong instrumentals. Columbus native Cathy Morris, electric violinist and vocalist, will also perform. With an infectious enthusiasm and captivating presentation, she conveys her genuine love of music and life.
The festival highlights the accomplishments of the Reeves family. With more than 100 patents, the family’s inventions changed the way we live today. The vast Reeves collection comprises the largest collection owned by the Historical Society. Several of these items will be on view at the event. For the first time, artwork by Paul and Jim Reeves will be displayed. Original paintings by Paul Reeves and pen and ink renderings of local architecture by Jim are part of the permanent collection of the Historical Society.
Tickets are free for BCHS members and $10 a carload for all others. Advance tickets are available at the Historical Society or at the Breeding Farm the days of the event.
For more information, visit www.bartholomewhistory.org or call 812-372-3541. The Historical Society is located at 524 Third Street and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The Bartholomew County Historical Society collects and preserves Bartholomew County artifacts, photographs, and documents. Through interpretive programs and displays, BCHS teaches the heritage of our region enriching both present and future generations.
