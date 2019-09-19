WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business will host the 2019 National Conference for Food and Agribusiness on Nov. 6-7 on the university’s West Lafayette campus.
The conference brings together professionals from across the food and agricultural business industry for insights and implications relevant to today’s challenges. This year’s conference will focus on how collected data and information are being used across different levels of the food and agricultural business value chain. Purdue faculty members will release results from recent survey research on how each stage of the value chain is evolving in regard to data collection and utilization.
“The agricultural sector is highly competitive, and many are turning to data analytics for a strategic advantage over the competition,” said Brady Brewer, assistant professor of agricultural economics and a conference presenter. “The recent research we have conducted is the first comprehensive look at the entire data environment from farmer to consumer. What we found was extremely insightful info how different firms are utilizing their data, and we look forward to sharing detailed results at the national conference.”
Dave Downey, Scott Downey, Michael Gunderson and Jayson Lusk, among other faculty members, will also present at the conference. The research focused on six levels of the value chain, including: agricultural input manufacturers, agricultural retailers, farmers, first handlers/food processors, food manufacturers and food retailers. Results will be shared by value chain segment, followed by a panel debrief featuring industry experts.
The conference will provide industry professionals with business insights to navigate the current marketplace and opportunities to share ideas. Participants representing all facets of agriculture will be in attendance, representing crop and livestock inputs, food processors, equipment manufacturers, universities and other sectors.
The program registration fee is $1,395 per person. Attendance in teams of three or more participants from an organization is strongly encouraged.
Learn more about the conference and register at https://agribusiness.purdue.edu/program/nc/.
