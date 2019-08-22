BATESVILLE — U.S. Representative Greg Pence recently met with Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice to discuss local concerns and share some updates on legislative issues in Washington.
“It’s important to keep in close touch with local officials across the District to ensure I’m serving our constituents the best I can,” said Rep. Pence. “We had a great discussion with Mayor Bettice, where I reiterated my top priority of constituent relations and staying in tuned with the District’s concerns.”
Pence and Bettice discussed a number of local infrastructure projects and the importance of passing the USMCA.
“We had a productive meeting where we discussed a variety of local concerns,” said Mayor Bettice. “We appreciate Congressman Pence for providing us with a legislative update and for taking the time to meet with us.”
Rep. Pence’s meeting with Mayor Bettice comes during a busy day in the District. Before the meeting, Pence visited South Ripley Junior High in Versailles.
Later in the day, Pence stopped in Shelbyville for a Farmer Shop Talk, hosted by the Indiana Corn Growers Association.
Rep. Pence has District offices located in Columbus, Muncie and Richmond.
Pence and his wife, Denise, reside in Columbus, in the same house in which they raised their four children.
Information provided
