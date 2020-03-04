RISING SUN - Early Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Police began investigating a shooting that occurred at an Ohio County, Indiana residence.
Officers with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office and Rising Sun Police Department initially responded to a residence on Ind. 262 near Rising Sun after receiving reports that shots were fired outside of a residence at approximately 6 a.m. The Indiana State Police Department was then requested to lead the investigation.
The initial investigation by detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post indicated that Marcus Donald, 34, and two other individuals showed up at the residence early Wednesday. While outside of the residence, detectives believe the three individuals got into an altercation with a man that lives at the home.
During the altercation, the 22-year-old resident of the home produced a handgun and fired at the three men. The three men then fled the area.
Later in the morning, a 20-year-old Ohio man was located in the area, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.
Wednesday afternoon, Donald was located on foot in the area. After further investigation, Donald was arrested on an initial charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. The third person of interest, a white male, has not been located.
Police are still trying to locate the third man who fled the scene. Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
The identities of the other three males involved in the incident are being withheld at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. More arrests are possible.
