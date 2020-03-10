INDIANAPOLIS—Proposed laws that would affect sales taxes on recreational vehicles and require backgrounds checks on everyone working a childcare facility are headed to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb. They are:
House Bill 1059: Sales tax on recreational vehicles
What it does: HB 1059 allows the state to charge other state tax rates on certain recreational vehicle transactions. Rates would be matched to those of non-reciprocal state’s rates if the buyer of the vehicle will be registered in that state. The bill was amended in the Senate committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy to change the definition of a nonreciprocal state.
What happened: The bill was passed in the House Monday by an 62-8 vote.
What’s next: The bill will now head to Holcomb’s desk to possibly be signed into law.
* * *
House Bill 1264: Child-care background check
What it does: HB 1264 requires employees, volunteers and those who may be present at a child-care facility during operating hours to submit a national criminal history background check. Under current law, only employees and volunteers who have direct contact with children must submit to a background check.
What happened: The bill passed the House 75-0.
What’s next: The bill will now head to Holcomb’s desk to possibly be signed into law.
