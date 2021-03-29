INDIANA - Indiana's unemployment rate is currently the lowest in the Midwest at 4.2% and continues to trend in the right direction. However, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is warning Hoosiers to keep their guard up for unemployment scams.
According to the DWD, fraudsters are increasingly targeting individuals' personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.
The DWD advises watching out for fake websites and social media accounts that look official, and to be cautious when providing personal information. Hoosiers should also be wary of receiving communications regarding unemployment insurance forms if they have not applied for unemployment benefits.
