JENNINGS COUNTY - The Indiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that seriously injured a Scipio man.
Monday, June 22, just before 11 a.m., Troopers and deputies from the Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to Ind. 3 at the intersection of CR 675 N for a report of a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a truck belonging to the Jennings County Highway Department.
Upon arrival, responders found the motorcyclist, James Gholson, 66, of Scipio, in the roadway.
Gholson was treated by Jennings County EMS at the scene. He was then flown from a nearby landing zone by Stat Flight to St Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of his injuries.
The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley along with the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction team revealed that Gholson was northbound on Ind. 3 and began to slow down to turn west onto CR 675 N when he was struck from behind by a 2009 Chevrolet truck being driven by Mike Ponsler, 50, of Butlerville.
Gholson was ejected from his 2019 Harley Davidson trike at the time of impact.
Gholson's motorcycle continued north before coming to rest off the east side roadway.
Ponsler was uninjured in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors.
Trp. Owsley was assisted by additional Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Jennings County Sheriff's Office, Jennings County EMS, North Vernon Fire Department, Stat Flight, and Lee's Wrecker Service.
