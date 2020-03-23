FRANKLIN COUNTY – At approximately 9 a.m. Saturday, searchers located the sixth and last missing victim from Sanes Creek in Franklin County, after two vehicles were swept from the roadway Friday morning.
The victims from one vehicle have been identified as Shawn Roberts, 47, and Burton Spurlock, 48, both of Laurel. The victims from the second vehicle have been identified as Felina Lewis, 35, of Laurel, and three juveniles, ages 13, 7 and 4. All were pronounced deceased by the Franklin County Coroner.
“We are extremely thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of support by all agencies involved, as well as the many community members who assisted in search efforts,” said Franklin County Sheriff Pete Cates.
At approximately 5 a.m. Friday, Franklin County 911 received a call from a witness who reported seeing headlights off the roadway and hearing calls for help coming from an area near the intersection of Sanes Creek and Tee Hill roads.
Responding authorities discovered the bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away.
An initial search located one vehicle, and a second vehicle was located a short time later.
Agencies assisting on scene were Indiana Conservation Officers, Franklin County Fire Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Laurel Police and Fire, Metamora Police and Fire and Franklin County EMS.
