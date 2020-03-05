RISING SUN - Late Wednesday night, a second suspect was arrested on robbery charges related to a shooting that occurred March 3 in Ohio County.
Shortly after 6 a.m. March 3, Indiana State Police Detectives began the investigation into the shooting that occurred outside of a residence on Ind. 262 near Rising Sun.
The investigation determined that three men approached a 22-year-old Rising Sun man who lives at the residence and attempted to rob him.
The 22-year-old man displayed a gun and fired at the suspects and the three suspects fled the scene.
A 20-year-old man from Ohio was soon found walking in the area, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The 20-year-old suspect was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Later in the day, Marcus Donald, 34, was found walking in the area. He was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and incarcerated in the Dearborn County Jail.
A third suspect, Jesse J. Michel, 24, Cincinnati, Ohio, was soon identified but not located that day.
Wednesday, Indiana State Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Michel on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Michel was located in Cincinnati, Ohio, by Hamilton County law enforcement. He was incarcerated in Hamilton County, Ohio, pending extradition back to Indiana.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges and arrests are possible.
