INDIANAPOLIS—House Speaker Brian Bosma isn’t the only state lawmaker retiring at the end of the 2020 legislative session; Rep. Woody Burton, R-Whiteland, announced Thursday that the session beginning on Jan. 6 will be his last.
Burton, brother of former U.S. Rep. Dan Burton, an Indiana Republican, has spent 31 years representing the House district south of Indianapolis in the General Assembly. He crafted legislation supporting students with dyslexia, worked to develop bullying prevention programs in schools and pushed for increased accountability in the child welfare system.
“Serving our district and our great state has truly been an honor,” Burton said in a press release. “My top priority continues to be doing what’s best for the citizens in Johnson County, and representing their needs at the Statehouse. For me, it has always been about helping people in our communities, and ensuring the policies we consider for new laws support all Hoosiers.”
Bosma called Burton a dear friend and man of unwavering faith.
“We have served alongside one another for the last 30 years, and I know our friendship will continue long after our service in the General Assembly,” Bosma said in a news release. He noted some issues where Burton played a role, including property tax reform and the largest tax cut in state history.
As thousands of educators rallied at the Red for Ed demonstrations Tuesday, Bosma announced that the 2020 session will be his last. He made the announcement from the speaker’s chair in the House chamber on the day lawmakers returned for one day to organize for the new session.
Bosma said that he expects that his replacement as speaker will be selected from the House Republican caucus before the session begins. That person will serve as a shadow speaker while Bosma finishes his term and will need to be voted on by all House members before officially assuming the role.
Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, has expressed interest in assuming the top House leadership post.
Bosma has said he will maintain his private law practice in retirement as well as serving as the national chair of the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee, which raises money for candidates in statehouses across the country.
Burton did not say why he is retiring or what he is planning to do next. He currently serves as chair of the House Financial Institutions Committee, and as a member of several other committees including the House Education Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and the House Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedures.
The father of three and grandfather of six resides in Whiteland with his wife, Volly.
