INDIANAPOLIS—A scaled-down bill that could slow the closure of Indiana’s coal-fire energy plants is heading to the full Senate for action after a committee made changes that soften its potential impact.
House Bill 1414 passed the Senate Utilities Committee Thursday by an 8-2 party-line vote and, if enacted, would require the state’s utilities to notify the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission if they plan to close an energy-producing plant.
The version that passed the House in early February would have required the IURC to first hold a hearing on a proposed closure after which the utility would be free to shutter a plant. The language requiring the hearing was deleted in an amendment passed by the committee Thursday and a second amendment calls for the review to expire at the end of 2020.
Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse, said before Thursday’s committee he would have likely voted no. But he said the testimony he heard helped him realize the bill has possibilities to help Hoosiers.
“The thing that has swung me is that we are going to help displaced workers,” he said.
Author Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said the purpose of his bill is to simply allow a state-wide energy task force, which he co-chairs, more time to study policy regarding Indiana’s energy industry.
But critics have said that the bill was designed to save Indiana’s coal industry as the state’s utilities close coal-fired plants in favor of those powered by renewable energy or natural gas. Soliday’s original bill would have required utilities to get the approval of the IURC before closing a coal plant.
On Thursday, opposition to the bill came from a variety of organizations, including the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. These groups shared a theme in their opposition—that it’s time to move past using coal.
Some who opposed said they supported a change to the bill that allows workers in coal-related industries to be prioritized for workforce development grants. The grants would help coal miners, and now coal plant workers, who are affected by the closure of coal plants find jobs within the power companies that saw closures.
La’Tonya Troutman, environmental climate justice chair for the NAACP LaPorte County branch, however, said that coal plant workers are going to be guaranteed jobs within the utility companies after closure of the plants, but there is a large community of unemployed and underemployed people in the area.
“The same residents are not given first priority to these jobs, nor is there any attention given as to how these jobs impact their health, wealth, and quality of life,” she said.
Liz Solberg, co-chair of the environmental sustainability committee for the League of Women Voters of Indiana, said she is concerned that HB 1414 would slow down the process of retiring coal plants.
“Instead, Indiana should be sending the opposite message to renewable energy developers and investors, and to the younger generations that we want to stay in and bring to Indiana,” she said.
But there were voices from miners and those in the coal industry who said their business is integral to Indiana.
Bruce Stevens, president of the Indiana Coal Council, said the coal industry is important to Indiana, and is a large contributor to the state’s economy.
“We don’t need to be making rash, quick and irreversible decisions, and that we really need to take a hard look at maintaining our coal plants,” he said.
Coal miners also opposed the bill, saying the task force needs time to complete its work. Terry Marsh, a coal miner from Gibson County, said Indiana’s coal production is important, saving the state money by not having to import coal from other states.
He also said Indiana doesn’t have a large natural gas supply, which he said would make it difficult for Indiana to switch to the use of other sources of energy.
Earlier Thursday, the NAACP set up in the south atrium of the Statehouse where members highlighted their current legislative priorities, including defeating HB 1414. Gov. Eric Holcomb welcomed attendees and NAACP members at the event.
Afterwards, Holcomb was asked whether he would support HB 1414 and said he wants to be sure that Indiana, a state that was once heavily reliant on coal, can continue to use coal. But he added that he will have to review the bill if it passes the legislature before he signs it.
The bill now advances to the full Senate for action.
