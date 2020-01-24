INDIANAPOLIS—Democrats in the Indiana Senate are trying are trying to mobilize opposition to a bill that would give Indiana’s attorney general the power to prosecute marijuana and other cases where local prosecutors have declined to act.
Sens. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, and Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, held a press conference Thursday at the Statehouse to announce their opposition to Senate Bill 436 as they push for support for bills that are aimed at reducing the number of people arrested on marijuana charges.
SB 436, authored by Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, follows an announcement last year by Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears that he would no longer prosecute people arrested for small amounts of marijuana.
“This means that the state of Indiana would trample on rights of local government and local prosecutor’s decision-making power,” Taylor said of Young’s bill.
SB 436 is scheduled for a 9 a.m. hearing Tuesday before the Corrections and Criminal Law Committee, which Young chairs. The bill would give Attorney General Curtis Hill the authority to prosecute when local officials decline to pursue criminal charges, including marijuana.
Taylor said the decision by Mears to not prosecute low-level marijuana cases is a step forward.
The bills authored by Tallian and Taylor that would relax the state’s marijuana laws have also been assigned to Young’s committee, but neither has been scheduled for a hearing.
Tallian’s legislation, Senate Bill 114, would lower the penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana. A first offense would be a low-level Class C infraction and a Class C misdemeanor for a subsequent offense.
“No more jail time, no more criminal records and you know what, this is the will of the Indiana people,” said Tallian, who has introduced legislation to relax or repeal marijuana laws many times over the past nine years.
Senate Bill 86, authored by Taylor, would allow an individual from a another state with a prescription for medical marijuana to possess small amounts of the substance or related paraphernalia.
“The bottom line is that sending people to jail with a valid medical marijuana prescription is bad,” Taylor said. “Hoosiers should not be paying for their jail time.”
Medical marijuana is available in 33 states and Washington D.C., including neighboring Ohio, while Michigan and Illinois have legalized possession and use of small amounts of marijuana.
