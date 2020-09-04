STATEHOUSE — Six rural broadband projects to improve internet service in Senate District 43 were recently awarded funding through the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
"I am eager to see the positive impact these projects will have on communities across our district," Perfect said. "It is vital we, as a state, continue to expand rural broadband so that generations aren't left in the dark as urban and suburban areas continue to grow with new technologies."
The following broadband companies serving SD 43 received funding in the latest announcement:
· Jackson County Rural Electric Membership Corporation received $239,309 with a local commitment of $358,964 for a project that will serve 163 locations in three Jennings County townships – North Vernon, Seymour and Scipio.
· Jackson County Rural Electric Membership Corporation received $192,273 with a local commitment of $288,407 for a project that will serve 118 locations in North Vernon Township in Jennings County.
· SEI Communications received $439,560 with a local commitment of $226,440 for a project that will serve households, businesses and anchoring institutions in Dearborn County.
· In partnership with Southeastern Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation, SEI Communications received more than $3.21 million with a local commitment of more than $4.83 million for a project that will serve 447 households, 58 businesses and 55 anchor institutions in Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley counties.
· In partnership with Southeastern Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation, SEI Communications received $5 million with a local commitment of more than $8.4 million for a project that will serve 2,263 households, 199 businesses and 24 anchor institutions in Jennings and Ripley counties as well as a small portion of Jefferson County.
· In partnership with Southeastern Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation, SEI Communications received more than $4.34 million with a local commitment of more than $6.51 million for a project that will serve 522 households, 27 businesses and eight anchor institutions in Jennings and Switzerland counties as well as small portions of Dearborn, Jefferson and Ohio counties.
In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly appropriated $100 million to the governor's Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program – the largest single state investment in the nation. Since August 2019, the state has invested $79 million, with projects in our district receiving more than $15 million.
For further information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3018.htm.
