STATEHOUSE — Communities in Senate District 43 will receive more than $5.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, according to State Senator Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 43, the following communities received grants:
• Bartholomew County received $137,210;
• Columbus received $519,100;
• Dearborn County received $1 million;
• Dillsboro received $66,838.15;
• Greendale received $340,269.75;
• Greensburg received $475,439.11;
• Hope received $106,416.75;
• Lawrenceburg received $806,097.29;
• Moores Hill received $136,144.12;
• North Vernon received $401,539.50;
• Osgood received $990,943.93;
• Rising Sun received $172,601.25; and
• Vernon received $50,954.99.
“The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program continues to be a great opportunity for cities, towns and counties all over the state,” Perfect said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the improvements to our local infrastructure.”
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in early 2022.
