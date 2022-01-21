INDIANAPOLIS — Senate lawmakers seemed to signal Wednesday their support for a bill to eliminate gun licensing laws in Indiana.
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, ending just before 6 p.m., heard testimony and didn’t amend or vote on the bill, which is also referred to as constitutional carry.
“Whether it becomes law or not, good people will continue to be good people — they’ll just have to pay a little bit more for it. Bad people will continue to do what they do, and they’ll do it for free,” said Wadesville Republican Sen. Jim Tomes, the bill’s author.
The legislation comes after a similar bill passed the House in 2021 only to falter in the Senate. Last week, the House passed its version again, moving the bill to the Senate. This year, a Senate version received a hearing.
The House version eliminated licenses for all Hoosiers, regardless of age, while the Senate version maintains that those from 18-20 must still have a license to carry. The Senate version also lists 15 disqualifiers that makes carrying a handgun unlawful, while the House has a shorter disqualifying list.
Some in law enforcement, including the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, opposed the bill.
ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said Wednesday that policing faced additional challenges in the modern age.
“I’m not here to tell you that troopers are going to be shot and killed because of this law. But what I am going to say to you (is)… it will add a layer of danger to what we do,” Carter said. “We live in a very dangerous profession.”
Carter said the process could be streamlined and improved, especially after COVID-19 complications delayed fingerprinting for months.
John Weber, a state director with the National Rifle Association, said that other states had passed the measure, and state law didn’t currently prohibit nonlicensed Hoosiers from purchasing a firearm.
“The bill simply gives law abiding people better options for self-defense. Law abiding citizens are the only individuals currently obtaining licenses. Allowing these individuals to carry… without a license will not change the fact that they are law abiding,” Weber said. “Criminals, on the other hand, are already carrying concealed firearms without licenses.”
Sen. Liz Brown, the chair of the committee, shared concerns that people would carry firearms without realizing they fell into one of the 15 disqualifying categories. The current licensing procedure notified this group of people that they didn’t legally qualify.
“The difference now is, if you’re confused (about your status), then you will be notified,” said Brown, R-Fort Wayne. “There were 10,000 people or so in the last few years who have applied for permits … and probably assumed they were legal.”
Over 10,500 Hoosiers applied for a permit in the last two years and were rejected. An estimated 1.2 million Hoosiers have a permit, according to ISP.
