JACKSON COUNTY - Friday, July 17, just after 1 p.m., Indiana State Troopers along with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Brownstown officers, responded to U.S. 50 in front of Schneider Nursery near CR 260 E. for a report of multiple vehicles involved in a crash.
Upon arrival, responders found that five vehicles had been involved with several subjects receiving injuries.
The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley, along with the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction team, revealed that Herschel Williams, 81, of Seymour, driving a 2014 Ford F150, was eastbound on U.S. 50 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the driver's side of a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Brandy Schafstall, 45, of Seymour.
The impact caused the Equinox to overturn once coming to rest on its wheels.
William's vehicle then continued eastbound and struck a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Seth Zike, 40, of Brownstown, head-on, causing the Silverado to overturn and come to rest on its top in the ditch.
A 2005 Chevy Equinox, driven by Haley Godsey, struck a guardrail while avoiding Schafstall's vehicle that had come to rest in the middle of the roadway.
A 2001 Toyota truck was damaged by debris in the roadway while trying to avoid the other vehicles involved in the crash.
Jackson County EMS transported Schafstall to Schneck Medical Center where she was treated and evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.
Zike and three other passengers in his vehicle were transported by Jackson County EMS for treatment of their injuries.
Herschel Williams was transported to Schneck Medical Center where he was then pronounced deceased by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors.
Trp. Owsley was assisted by additional Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County EMS, Brownstown Fire Department, Seymour Fire Department, Stat Flight, Hampton's Wrecker Service and 31 Wrecker Service.
