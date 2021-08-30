JEFFERSON COUNTY - Early Saturday morning, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were requested to investigate a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Ind. 7 in northern Jefferson County that resulted in the death of the motorcycle passenger.
The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that at approximately 12:30 a.m. a 1986 Honda motorcycle driven by Jason K. Mace, 39, Seymour, was northbound on Ind. 7 near the Jefferson/Jennings County Line.
For an unknown reason, Mace lost control of the motorcycle which overturned, throwing Mace and a passenger, Emma K. Kiefer, 34, Seymour, from the vehicle.
A northbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Danielle R. Newton, 29, North Vernon, and a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Andrew J. Downs, 38, North Vernon, both struck the previous crash scene.
Mace sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Kiefer sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured in the collision.
Ind. 7 was closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jennings County Sheriff's Office, Lovett Fire Department, Dupont Fire Department, and Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.