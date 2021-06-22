INDIANAPOLIS – Shelby County Prosecutor James "Brad" Landwerlen is the new Chair of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council Board of Directors after an election last week.
Landwerlen, prosecutor in Shelby County since 2016, was elected during a members meeting during IPAC’s annual Summer Conference.
He takes over for outgoing Chair Anthony Quinn, the Dubois County Prosecutor, and will serve a one-year term. Landwerlen has been a Board member for several years and served as Vice-Chair while Quinn was Chair.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead and advocate for prosecutors across the state,” Landwerlen said. “This coming year will be filled with many challenges and opportunities and I am confident prosecutors will be up to the task.”
Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens will serve as Vice-Chair and Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker was chosen as Secretary.
About the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council
The IPAC is a non-partisan, independent state judicial branch agency that supports Indiana's 91 prosecuting attorneys and their chief deputies. It is governed by a 10-member board of directors of elected prosecuting attorneys.
The IPAC assists prosecuting attorneys in the preparation of manuals, legal research and training seminars. It serves as a liaison to local, state, and federal agencies, study commissions, and community groups in an effort to support law enforcement and promote the fair administration of justice.
