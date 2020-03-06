JACKSON COUNTY — Early Thursday morning, Indiana State Police Detectives began investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in Brownstown.
The investigation began shortly after midnight when a 40-year-old Brownstown man and his 5-year-old son showed up at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. Both the man and the boy were suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.
The man was treated and released. The boy was transferred to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment. The boy was also expected to be treated and released.
The initial investigation led officers from the Brownstown Police Department to an address at 1027 W. Oak Street, Brownstown, where the shooting allegedly occurred. Indiana State Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were then requested to lead the investigation.
The investigation by Det. Nate Adams, Indiana State Police-Versailles, has determined that the man was handling a handgun in the living room of the home when the handgun discharged. A bullet from the gun went through the man’s leg and then entered the leg of the boy, who was also in the room.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Brownstown Police Department, Seymour Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Information provided by ISP
