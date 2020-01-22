INDIANAPOLIS—Lawmakers at the Indiana General Assembly Tuesday took testimony and, in some cases, votes on a variety of bills, including ones that impact indigent defendants, first responders and even skateboard riders:
Senate Bill 302: This bill creates a system for deciding if a person is indigent and worthy of having their court fines waived or lowered.
What it does: People who have been charged for crimes can have their court and program costs waived or reduced if they have a low income, have few assets and have many expenses to pay regularly. Presently, there is no set standard across the state of what defines indigency, so different courts can rule in conflicting ways.
What happened: SB 302 passed the Corrections and Criminal Law Committee Tuesday 7-0 after an amendment was adopted clarifying that a person must update the courts with any financial changes so that the indigency status can be reconsidered if necessary. Some senators had voiced their concern about the bill’s indefinite indigency label, but the amendment calmed their nerves.
What’s next: SB 302 moves to the full Senate for debate.
* * *
Senate Bill 443: This bill changes the penalties for motorists who fail to yield at a stop sign or red light, resulting in injury to another person.
What it does: It makes the incident a Class B infraction instead of a Class C infraction and, thus, raises penalties. The amended bill raised the maximum possible fine to $10,000 from the current $1,000 to $10,000.
What happened: The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee approved the bill 6-2 after adopting amendments, including raising the fine to $10,000. Supporters said the bill would give those injured a sense of justice because the driver would not be able to use insurance money to pay the large fines. Opponents stated that fines do not dissuade people from driving dangerously and that $10,000 was too high a price when the money would go to the state instead of the victim.
What’s next: SB 443 will receive a second hearing in the full Senate.
* * *
Senate Bill 307: A national guard life insurance program.
What it does: Would give Indiana national guard members easier access to the state-sponsored group term life insurance program for members of the Indiana national guard easier to access.
What happened: The passed the Veterans Affairs and Military Committee 6-0. Supporters said it will help Hoosier soldiers and their families by allowing them to enroll in the insurance coverage.
What’s next: The bill now moves to the Senate for action.
* * *
House Bill 1174: Requires those under age 18 to wear a helmet while operating an unmotorized vehicle.
What it does: Minors would be required to wear helmets while riding bicycles, skateboards and non-motorized schooters on public property. Police will have the option to confiscate vehicles after July 1, 2021. Children on free lunch will be able to go to a local firehouse or police station and be provided a helmet. More than 10 witnesses testified and all but one were in support of the bill.
What’s next: HB 1174 could be heard before the committee again, but no meetings have been scheduled.
* * *
House Bill 1198: Expands the definition of who is a first responders. will ensure that public safety telecommunicators are designated first responders and EMS personnel will be able to transport patients that are incoherent.
What it does: Under the proposed law, first responders would now include telecommunicators.
What happened: HB 1198 passed the Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee Tuesday by a 12-0 vote.
What’s next: HB 1198 advances to the full House for debate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.