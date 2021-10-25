STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently announced the state would expand eligibility for the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
Created to help struggling Indiana small businesses, the grant program began with an initial $34.5 million and received an additional $60 million in CARES Act dollars appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session.
“This program is a wonderful opportunity to help Indiana small businesses recover from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Leising said. “I remain committed to supporting Indiana small businesses and strongly encourage those eligible to apply.”
Eligible expenses for reimbursement include:
• Payroll
• Sole proprietor net profit reduction
• Insurance premiums
• Rent or mortgage payments
• Lease payments for real or personal property
• Utilities
• Safety investments
• Food delivery software service payments.
If selected, businesses can receive reimbursement for eligible business expenses accrued between March 1, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2021. The application to apply is available until Nov. 15, 2021.
To learn more about the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program and apply, visit BackOnTrack.in.gov.
