INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has named a former South Bend fire chief to be the next Indiana state fire marshal.
Stephen Cox will begin his new duties on Oct. 21, replacing Jim Greeson who retired in September after 11 years of service.
As Indiana’s fire marshal, Cox will lead the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Division of Fire and Building Safety. This division investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention, and enforces fire and building safety codes in all public buildings.
Cox served at South Bend for 26 years, 12 of which he was an executive leader. There he was a paramedic, firefighter, an EMS instructor and EMS chief of the fire department. He was promoted to fire chief in 2012.
He collaborated with the Indiana National Guard to form the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, which helps with Indiana’s disaster preparedness.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and earned many certifications from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for his work with the National Incident Management System.
Cox served in the U.S. Army and was a combat medic during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
“Chief Cox brings great experience, leadership and vision to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security,” Holcomb said. “I know that as the state’s fire marshal he will enhance public safety in the state of Indiana and continue to build partnerships with first responders and all Hoosiers.”
