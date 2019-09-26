WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The American Soybean Association (ASA) supports a strong global marketplace and is pleased the White House has finalized a trade agreement with Japan, a top 10 export market for soybeans.
Davie Stephens, president of ASA and grower from Clinton, Kentucky, spoke on behalf of the association, “Japan has long been a valued and reliable trading partner for soybeans, and we appreciate that the agriculture component of this deal will assure continued market access for our beans and other ag products. As we go through the details of the agreement, we extend a thank you to the Administration for finalizing this deal.”
With a 63% market share, the United States is the largest soybean supplier to Japan, with exports totaling $976 million in 2017. ASA looks forward to working with the Administration on the next steps towards reaching a comprehensive free trade agreement.
About ASA
The American Soybean Association (ASA) represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean producing states and more than 300,000 soybean farmers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.