INDIANAPOLIS – The state's Rental Assistance Portal is now accepting applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) program. This program can provide eligible renters with up to 12 months of rental and home/utility assistance. More information, including the steps for renters to apply both online and over the phone, can be found on the top banner of the indianahousingnow.org website or by calling 2-1-1.
“The Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) program is designed to help renters financially-impacted by COVID-19,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA. “We are pleased to work with our network of program partners, participating landlords, and home energy/utility providers to continue assisting Indiana renters."
An “eligible household” under the IERA program, as defined by the U.S. Department of Treasury, is a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:
Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19
Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median
Eligible renter households may receive up to 12 months of assistance. This includes:
Forward facing rent and rental arrears capped at the Fair Market Rent (listed below)
Utilities, home energy, and internet arrears
Any arrears must be for expenses incurred since April 1, 2020
Fair Market Rent Final
“Our number one goal is to ensure equal access to the rental assistance funding and resources that are available,” said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA. “We are thankful for a wide variety of landlords, local, community, and not-for-profit organizations who are helping us direct renters in need of support to the Rental Assistance Portal."
The U.S. Department of Treasury awarded Indiana with $448 million in rental and home/utility assistance through their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. In addition to the State of Indiana, 6 Indiana municipalities have received ERA funding and are administering their own programs (listed below):
Fair Market Rent
Renter households living in these areas must apply through their local program and are not eligible to apply for the IERA program.
In addition to the IERA program, additional COVID-19 housing and utility resources remain available for Indiana homeowners and renters:
Mortgage Assistance – Indiana homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments can apply for mortgage assistance through the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network (IFPN): 877gethope.org
Utility Assistance – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps Hoosier homeowners and renters pay their heat and electric bills: eap.ihcda.in.gov
Coronavirus Eviction & Foreclosure Prevention Guide – This guide provides questions to frequently asked questions and resources for Indiana households financially impacted by COVID-19 to help them avoid eviction or foreclosure: in.gov/ihcda/coronavirus.htm
