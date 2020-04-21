INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana is taking tentative steps toward re-opening the economy with the expansion of testing and allowing elective medical procedures to potentially resume, while continuing to require most Hoosiers to follow the stay-at-home order at least until May 1.
At his daily virtual press briefing Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said that with the state’s supply of personal protective equipment sufficient at this point, the state will, starting Tuesday, elective procedures to resume “in a staged way.”
“It’s not all at once,” Holcomb said.
Starting Tuesday, he said, hospitals can start medically necessary procedures that had been delayed, including for cancer diagnosis, cardiac issues, respiratory procedures and procedures to reduce pain.
“Then on next Monday, April 27, if — and I underscore and underline ‘if’ a few times — if our supply inventory holds up as it is now, we will open up those elective procedures in other medical and clinical practices around the state of Indiana,” he said.
Those include dental procedures, he said. Holcomb also clarified that some businesses already can be open, including greenhouses, nurseries and pet grooming.
As the state gauges whether and when to open other businesses, including malls and theaters, Holcomb said the state will maintain “a safety-first posture in the days and weeks and months ahead, constantly balancing the risk and the reward of every single decision that we make, based on the science, based on medical counsel.”
“We’re going to let the cases and the numbers and the hospital admittance numbers drive our decision,” he said.
A key to re-opening more areas of the economy is ramped-up testing of Hoosiers.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the state, for the most part, has the ability to expand testing services. The tests and the ability to process them in labs are available, she said, but added that some providers are unable to administer the test due to the need of personal protective equipment.
Box said she is working to map out locations in the state that are administering COVID-19 tests and identify gaps in each county where more testing is needed.
“I think its more about identifying those sites, and making sure individuals are aware of where they can go to get that done,” she said.
There were 505 additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 11,686 cases. Seven new deaths were reported, with the total Indiana deaths from the virus now at 569. According to The New York Times, Indiana ranks 16th in the nation in the number of known infections and 13th highest in the number of deaths.
While Monday’s low number of deaths reported is promising, Box said she doesn’t want anyone to get their hopes up or think the deaths have dramatically dropped.
“We’re grateful to see the lower number of deaths reported, but I want to emphasize that sometimes we typically see a little decline in the deaths at the beginning of the week or after a weekend,” she said. “So I don’t want anybody to draw conclusions based on that.”
Box also said the death counts in the coming week will be higher than normal as the state adds presumptive positive COVID-19 deaths. These are deaths where physicians listed COVID-19 as a possible cause of death, but the patient never received a test to confirm the infection.
An additional 3,585 tests were reported Monday, with a total of nearly 65,000 tests conducted in the state.
In a statement, the Indiana Democratic Party questioned why Holcomb hasn’t asked for more federal help to increase Indiana’s testing. The statement noted Vice President Mike Pence said the country could more than double its testing if states “activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states.” Weeks ago, the Democrats said, the Holcomb administration said the state will soon be able to perform upwards of 6,300 tests per day, but the state is struggling to hit 3,700 new tests daily.
Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Ganapini said in the statement that if Holcomb thinks he can double testing, then he has failed Hoosiers. And if he doesn’t think he can, then he should ask for more federal help.
“The music has stopped. It’s time for Eric Holcomb to answer for Indiana’s failure to ramp up testing capacity. Every day spent under-testing is a day longer to reopening the economy,” she said.
Asked if the state could — as Pence said yesterday — more than double the testing overnight if each state activated all the available labs, Box said that Indiana already is doing so.
“We are absolutely engaged with every lab in Indiana,” she said.
“We’re utilizing all of those labs and I want providers to use whatever lab is available to them to test individuals that are symptomatic for COVID-19 so we really can identify those individuals that are positive, isolate those individuals, and contact trace anybody they’ve been in close contact with so we can quarantine those individuals and then test them.”
Both Holcomb and Box stressed that re-opening the economy will be incremental, though Holcomb said he shares the frustrations of those who want the stay-at-home orders and business closings lifted.
Over the weekend, around 200 people gathered outside of Holcomb’s home in Indianapolis to protest the stay-at-home order and other restrictions set in place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Box and Holcomb said while citizens have the right to protest, they should still be social distancing and wearing masks. Box said she is concerned about them becoming ill or being asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
With Marion County accounting for almost a third of positive cases and deaths in the state, Holcomb said the protest could have been “a perfect Petri dish” for the virus to spread.
“It is not helping,” Holcomb said of the protests. “Now there is nothing government can do to encourage people to care about their neighbors, folks that they may not know… We want to respect everyone’s voice and being able to step forward and be heard, but this would be the exact way not to be productive about that. Potentially, it just sets us back.”
