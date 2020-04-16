INDIANAPOLIS—While Indiana’s peak of COVID-19 cases may come later than expected, health officials say the state may be seeing a flattening of the curve.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said at Gov. Holcomb’s daily virtual press briefing Wednesday she is cautiously optimistic that preventative measures taken have made a difference in the number of cases the state is seeing.
“I hesitate to say this, but I do think we may be seeing a flattening of that curve,” she said. “We may be seeing that peak flattened, and that kind of plateauing effect.”
Box said COVID-19 is continuing to hit long-term care facilities hard. She said 681 residents in long-term care facilities in the state have tested positive for the virus, which makes up about 1% of the population in these facilities.
She said positive cases in these facilities account for about 7% of total positive cases in the state, and about 27% of the state’s deaths.
“That’s heartbreaking but its unfortunately an expected disparity knowing that these individuals in these facilities are our highest risk population based on their age and chronic health conditions,” she said.
The state saw 440 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the state’s total to 8,955. Indiana also saw 49 new deaths to bring the total to 436.
COVID-19 is hitting Indiana’s most vulnerable population as job losses are adding to food insecurity in many communities.
Box said Wednesday that those who have experienced significant financial loss qualify for a new disaster distribution food assistance program. She said those who qualify will receive a 25-pound box of food from participating food banks or pantries.
More information about participating pantries and other programs can be found here.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy joined the briefing to give updates on their cities.
Murphy said Valparaiso is working to ensure that everyone has proper access to food and is delivering meals to students and seniors in need.
Bennett said Terre Haute has put together the West Central Indiana Business Emergency Response Team. He said it is a group of business experts and those related to the field who can help local businesses get access to recourses.
“I suspect when this is over that this will be kind of a new model for us to use as we seek economic development and business growth in our community, to have all this under one umbrella,” he said.
The big question remains: What will it take to reopen Indiana’s economy?
Holcomb said the reopening process will be slow and said might even occur on a region-to-region basis.
“But in terms of how we will reopen or reengage on the economic front, it will be a rolling reopen. It won’t be all at once, it won’t be flipping a light switch,” he said.
Indiana Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said Tuesday in a radio interview that reopening the economy is an important step policymakers need to make, and they need to choose between the “lesser of two evils.”
Holcomb said opening the economy is important, but the safety of Hoosiers was the priority.
“We want a safe workforce on the ground as soon as we can get there,” he said. “But the measures and the practices were taking right now are helping us get there.”
Box said the state is very close to opening COVID-19 testing up to everyone who is symptomatic and said providers should already be doing that.
“We do have the ability to run more tests and we want to do that,” she said.
She also said the state has been working since the beginning of the outbreak on contact tracing, but will need to increase the number of volunteers.
She said additional supplies, like cassettes that show results in as little as 10-15 minutes, would help officials more quickly trace people who have been in contact with people who test positive for COVID-19 and then place them in quarantine.
Holcomb has assembled an economic relief and recovery team that is looking at how the state can emerge safely from the lockdown, but it needs more diversity, said the 10 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus in a letter to the governor Tuesday.
“At the end of the day, the governor is correct that we need to start thinking about how we are going to recover from this pandemic as a state,” Minority Floor Leader Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said. “However, the advisory team he has put together can only be most effective when its members reflect the diversity seen across Indiana.”
The Senate Democrats also said that the governor needs to address the safety of essential workers and how the state can better distribute personal protective equipment.
