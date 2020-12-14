INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Grown, a program of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), has announced a new online marketplace for their members. Through Shop Indiana Grown, eligible farms and small businesses will have access to larger consumer markets to sell their products, and customers will be able to purchase locally grown, raised, processed and packaged items year-round.
“With more than 520,000 companies employing 1.2 million Hoosiers, small businesses play a critical role in fueling Indiana’s economic engine,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “As more small businesses shift their operations online, the Shop Indiana Grown marketplace will provide an important tool for Indiana companies to reach new customers and elevate Hoosier-made goods in new markets. We’re excited to partner with Indiana Grown to continue providing the support small businesses need to compete and lead in today’s 21st century economy.”
Indiana Grown offers free resources to farms and small businesses that grow, raise, produce or process agriculture products across the state. Indiana Grown’s more than 1,700 members and 50 business partners range from traditional row crop farmers and wineries to artisans and value-added food producers. The e-commerce platform will initially feature nearly 40 vendors with more than 100 products such as cheese, honey, coffee and skin care. Eligible companies interested in becoming a vendor may learn more and apply to be an Indiana Grown member here.
“One of my favorite activities during the Indiana State Fair is shopping at the Indiana Grown Marketplace,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. “I am continually amazed at the variety and quality of products that Hoosier farmers and producers provide, and consumers should have access to those items every day.”
Indiana Grown is partnering with the Indiana SBDC, which provided support to launch Shop Indiana Grown leveraging relief funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Indiana SBDC, which provides no cost, expert guidance and resources that farms and small businesses need to grow, has launched a number of programs and initiatives to help entrepreneurs and business owners access relief funding and adapt to the new economic climate. Through this collaboration, Indiana SBDC and ISDA are helping farms and small businesses tap into larger consumer markets, and the Indiana SBDC will serve as a trusted resource for Indiana Grown members that may need customized assistance related to COVID-19 recovery, e-commerce, market research or export assistance.
About Indiana Grown
Indiana Grown is administered by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in partnership with the lieutenant governor’s office. The initiative educates consumers on the importance of buying Indiana Grown products, helps Indiana farmers and producers sell more products and supports Indiana processors in their effort to process more Indiana Grown products. Indiana Grown members and partners include farmers, producers, processors and artisans, as well as retailers, grocers, hospitals and restaurants. For more information, visit www.indianagrown.org.
About Indiana SBDC
The Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC) is a program of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts. The Indiana SBDC helps entrepreneurs launch, grow and locate businesses in the state, providing entrepreneurs with expert guidance and resources on how to start and grow a business. With a network of 10 regional offices through the state, the Indiana SBDC creates a positive and measurable impact on the formation, growth and sustainability of Indiana's small businesses.
