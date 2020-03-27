DECATUR COUNTY — INDOT contractor Beaty Construction plans to conduct intermittent stoppages on I-74 this weekend near St. Omer in Decatur County.
Crews will be completing overhead demolition work as part of the $1.2 million superstructure replacement project on CR 700 N. that began earlier this month.
Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning (March 28), all lanes of I-74 eastbound will close west of Greensburg near the CR 700 N. overpass for up to 20 minutes. Traffic will be held and then released until normal flow is reached. Intermittent stoppages will take place throughout the day for up to 12 hours.
Demolition will continue over I-74 westbound on Sunday, March 29, with westbound stoppages beginning around 7:30 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route to avoid delays or allow extra time when traveling through the area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Information provided by INDOT
