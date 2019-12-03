INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is inviting college advisors, mentors, student leaders and other advocates to the fifth annual 2019 Indiana Student Advocates Conference.
The free two-day event will be held in Indianapolis on Dec. 16 and 17 and will feature three keynote speakers who will give 15-minute “Ted Talk” style presentations called “INspire Talks” that will focus on the educational equity like race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, geography, gender, age and more.
The conference will offer attendees the opportunity to discover innovative practices, share success stories and learn about state policies and initiatives impacting college completion and student success through breakout sessions.
Alexandra Bernadotte, founder and CEO of Beyond 12, will be speaking at the conference. Beyond 12 a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing the number of underserved students who earn a college degree through personalized coaching and technology.
Joining her will be Tom Morales, co-founder and CEO of the Morales Group, Inc., an Indianapolis-based staffing agency with locations across the country.
Also speaking is Sue Ellspermann, the former Indiana lieutenant governor and the ninth president of Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College, the state’s community college system with More than 40 locations around Indiana, serving more than 75 communities.
Attendees may register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-student-advocates-conference-tickets-77380213301
