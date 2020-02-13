HANOVER - Thursday, a teacher with Southwestern High School in Hanover was arrested on charges of battery and neglect of a dependent following an investigation into an incident that occurred in December 2019.
The investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Joe Loyd began on Dec. 17, 2019, when the Indiana State Police was notified of an incident that occurred between a teacher and student at Southwestern High School.
The investigation determined that Catherine L. Davis, 39, Madison, who is a special needs teacher at the school, got in an altercation with a 14 year old student on two separate occasions on Dec. 16. During the first incident, Davis head-butted the student during an altercation in the school cafeteria. In the second incident later in the day, Davis pulled the same student onto the floor of the cafeteria after food was spilled.
After the incidents were reported to the school administrators, the Indiana State Police was contacted to begin an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was submitted to the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office for review.
As a result, a warrant was issued for Catherine Davis on two counts of battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent, all felonies.
Davis was arrested without incident and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where she was incarcerated.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Indiana Child Advocacy Center in Madison, Southwestern School Corporation, Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office.
