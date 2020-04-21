SOUTHEAST INDIANA— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to start work next week on a $4.5 million terminal joint replacement and repair project. Over 75 locations across southeastern and south central Indiana are included on the contract.
On or after Monday, April 27, work will begin on I-65 in Clark County near Lewis and Clark Parkway. Nighttime lane closures will be in effect at various bridge approaches from approximately 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The contractor will work at each location for one-to-two nights at a time.
Other locations include:
Ind. 265 (Charlestown Pike), Veterans Parkway and Eastern Blvd. over I-65 in Clark County
Ind. 750 in Jennings County (CSX Railroad/Six Mile Creek)
U.S. 31 in Scott County (Hutto Creek)
I-65 in Scott, Jackson and Bartholomew Counties
Ind. 11 in Jackson County (East Fork White River)
I-64 in Floyd County
C.R. 500 N. over I-65 in Johnson County
U.S. 50 in Dearborn County (Tanner's Creek)
Ind. 60 over I-65 in Clark County
U.S. 150 in Floyd County (Little Indian Creek)
Ind. 337 in Harrison County (Little Indian Creek)
C.R. 250 and U.S. 421 over I-74 in Decatur County
Ind. 229 over I-74 in Ripley County
Ind. 45/46 and Vernal Pike over I-69 and I-69 in Monroe County (Clear Creek)
Work performed at each location will include milling and placement of polymeric asphalt to repair terminal joint damage sustained during winter freeze-thaw cycles. The contract was awarded in February and is expected to be complete by mid-September. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
