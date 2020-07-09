GREENSBURG - "Twas the night before Christmas," Oh, wait, this isn't that. It's a bit more like, "It was a dark and stormy night." Yes, that's pretty much the way many are feeling these days. The pandemic has kept us home for weeks, and just as things were changing, we are experiencing a resurgence of this cruel COVID-19.
Not sure who to credit for giving it the name COVID-19, but it sure has taken a toll on the world. I have lost a couple of friends, and our church recently lost a candidate to the priesthood.
While there have been pandemics, this one has received a lot of attention. I remember our first experience with the internet and a home computer in 1998. We logged on to the internet through a dial-up system and connected it to Juno mail.
Much has changed since. Now we stream worship services live. Instant connections with the world. Life travels fast, which reminds me of the daytime soap opera, "Like sand through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives."
How are you doing with the way life is lived these days? For the "baby boomer" group, it's a difficult time in many ways. We have experienced a presidential assassination, men on the moon, new car styles that are nothing like the '50s and '60s cars we so desire. Even grocery shopping can be different, while much like some of the neighborhood grocery stores that would deliver your weekly groceries. Have we migrated that far from our recent past?
Church certainly hasn't been left out of this mix. Many of the houses of worship have been closed for weeks, and in some areas of the country it may be several more weeks before many will reopen.
My dear friend Robert A. Schuller, former pastor of the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, found that going back to the days of his father establishing a church was in a drive-in. Robert and his wife, Donna, gather every Sunday at a large parking lot in Orange County, California, where people will drive in, park, and worship in their car.
As for FaithPoints, we gather on Sunday mornings at 9 and livestream time of worship. It's a bit different, yet we worship, and it is providing a service of faith to those who watch. I never thought we would do church like this, but here we are giving praise to Our Lord.
I am reminded the early church didn't have a building to meet in. They made the best of their situation, and it worked. We must learn to make the best of our situation and continue our relationship with Jesus regardless of how we find ourselves worshiping. While we are at it, if you are a member of a church let me encourage you not to forget to send in an offering to help with the ongoing expenses. It will be appreciated.
Be encouraged during these days. Life is not as we have known it, but we are still here and life goes on. During this time, be sure to practice social distancing, hand washing, read a devotion, get in some bible reading, and pray.
