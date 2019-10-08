INDIANAPOLIS -- What do you get when you combine your two MCM chairs, a Persian rug, a Wayfair chest of drawers and your collection of '70s art glass? Believe it or not, you have the components for one of the most enduring forms of decorating: Eclectic.
By definition, eclectic means “to derive ideas, style or taste from a broad and diverse range.” An eclectic-style room can incorporate the items you’ve inherited and your collections as well as the piece you picked up on the curb last week. It can be made up of old, new and in between.
But, where do you drawn the line between eclectic and utter chaos?
The problem arises when we view eclectic decorating as an “anything goes” endeavor. In fact, true Eclectic style is a very purposeful and well thought out. The best way to start is with a blank canvas of neutral walls and floor coverings. Neutral no longer means boring. It can run the full gamut of the color wheel from bright blue, charcoal gray, chocolate brown and rich ruby red to the subtlety of cream, beige and pastel hues.
People who like Eclectic enjoy the freedom it provides, but beware of mixing too many styles. Select two basic styles as the foundation for your room. The warmth of Primitive mixes well with a splash of French Country. The simple lines of furnishings from the Arts and Crafts era are complimented nicely by pieces of Asian influence, and Traditional pieces provide a solid foundation for the whimsy of 1970s vintage accents. The combinations are limitless, and you are not likely to walk into a friend’s home and run head-long into a duplicate of your own.
Eclectic is a great choice for those who love to go junking. Refurbished thrift shop pieces are right at home in this casual setting, but be cautious not to get that “she shops at the Salvation Army” look -- even if you do! The way to avoid this pitfall is to incorporate some finer pieces in with the bargains. The luxurious effect of an oriental rug, or the richness of an Eames lounger and stool used to anchor your room can make the difference between design and disaster!
Small living space? Eclectic is a the perfect choice as many pieces can serve a double role. A blanket chest or trunk makes a great coffee table. Small dining rooms seldom accommodate a full size buffet, so substitute a chest of drawers that can hold a small buffet for dinner guests while storing your off-season clothes!
Small spaces can quickly take on a cluttered look. Remember to leave areas that allow your eyes to "rest." Not every nook and cranny needs to be filled. Fill bookshelves partially with books but leave a shelf empty or add a small piece of statuary. Sometimes it not about what you do as it is about what you don't do. An empty dinning room table lets you enjoy the decor that surrounds it!
Collections are at home within an eclectic setting, but keep them condensed. An old armoire can hold your vintage records, antique trains or rare books, a shallow glass front cabinet is great for showcasing art pottery or your vintage radio collection, and your framed black and white photography or movie posters make a great accent wall. Displaying your collectibles in groups presents them in a much more dramatic way than a little here, a little there, and prevents a cluttered look.
My favorite HGTV host, David Bromstad, describes Eclectic as “a careful gathering of interesting elements that all work together.” And when they do, you have a home that is uniquely yours!
