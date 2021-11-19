COLUMBUS - Thrive Alliance is asking residents to participate in The Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults.
The survey is designed to provide a picture of how Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, and Jennings is serving older adult residents, to gauge older adult perceptions of the community and to make comparisons with other communities across the nation.
A random and scientific sample of households will receive invitations in the mail to participate in the survey within the next week. If you receive an invitation to participate in the survey by mail, it is important to complete that version. If you do not receive an invitation you may complete the survey at https://polco.us/indiana21.
The survey includes questions about the quality of life in the community, local policies, demographics, rating of local government services and resident use of services.
Residents who receive the questionnaire are encouraged to complete it and return it in the postage-paid envelope.
Community leaders look forward to receiving the results and taking action on the information received.
Thrive Alliance contracted with National Research Center, Inc. to participate in CASOA, a survey process that was developed to provide communities and those serving older adults with a low-cost, high-quality method to conduct research in order to better serve their community.
This is the third time that Thrive Alliance has participated in the CASOA survey.
About The Survey
The Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults provides a statistically valid survey of the strengths and needs of older adults as reported by older adults themselves in communities across America.
About National Research Center
NRC is the leader in the field of public sector research and evaluation, with clients from across the country and around the globe. The firm is comprised of a skilled team of social scientists who supports cities, counties, foundations and nonprofit organizations in using research to help communities thrive.
NRC pioneered the development of the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults, and continues to offer a suite of products designed to enhance the public voice and aid local decision-making.
About Thrive Alliance
Thrive Alliance serves the residents of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, and Jennings counties.
Services focus on helping older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own home as long as possible.
Services also include providing safe and affordable housing for low income individuals and families.
Thrive Alliance is located at 1531 13th Street, Columbus, Indiana.
For more information, visit www.thrive-alliance.org.
